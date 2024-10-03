Hurricane Helene death toll rises to 200

Hurricane Helene’s death toll has reached 200 after Georgia and North Carolina reported more deaths from the storm.

The death toll jumped from 189 to 200 after Georgia officials added eight to their tally and North Carolina added three.

Search and rescue operations continued on Thursday in the mountains of western North Carolina, which bore the worst of the storm.

Laurie Lilliott stands amid the wreckage of her destroyed home in Dekle Beach in rural Taylor County, Florida (Kate Payne/AP)

Helene came ashore last Thursday in northern Florida before carving a path of destruction through the south east of the US.

It was the deadliest to hit the US mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Electricity is being slowly restored, as the number of homes and businesses without power dipped below one million for the first time since last weekend, according to poweroutage.us.

Most of the outages are in the Carolinas and Georgia, where Helene struck after barrelling over Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

Deaths have been reported in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, in addition to the Carolinas.