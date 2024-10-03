New Nato secretary-general visits Ukraine in first trip since taking office

New Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte visited Ukraine on Thursday in his first official trip since taking office and pledging continued support for Kyiv.
Mr Rutte met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv as air raid sirens twice went off in the Ukrainian capital.
The new head of Nato vowed on Tuesday to help shore up Western support for Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion since February 2022.
Mr Rutte expressed confidence that he can work with whoever is elected president of the United States, the alliance’s most powerful member, in November. That could be a key moment for Ukraine’s effort to ensure continuing Western support.