Taiwan hospital fire kills at least nine as typhoon batters island

Taiwan hospital fire kills at least nine as typhoon batters island
A car moves along the shore in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, as Typhoon Krathon hit the area (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Thu, 03 Oct, 2024 - 07:52
Associated Press reporters

A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least nine people on Thursday as the island was being battered by a typhoon.

The fire occurred in Pingtung county, which has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which made landfall in the afternoon with torrential rains and heavy winds and has brought parts of the island to a standstill.

Those who died inhaled smoke from the fire, the source of which was still under investigation.

A woman struggles in the wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Reports said 176 patients were rushed to the front entrance and transferred to ambulances in the pouring rain. They were moved to shelters nearby.

Krathon made landfall in the major port city of Kaohsiung, packing winds of 126 kph (78 mph) with higher gusts, according to Taiwan’s weather authorities.

The slow-moving typhoon has doused eastern and southern parts of the island over the past five days, forcing thousands to evacuate from mountainous or low-lying areas.

The weather administration has Kaohsiung and Pingtung County residents to not go outside when the eye of the storm passes above their area.

Flooding and high winds have caused considerable damage to industries from fishing to to chemicals, while cutting off transportation routes and electrical networks.

More in this section

North Korea, China mark 75 years of close ties as others question relationship North Korea, China mark 75 years of close ties as others question relationship
Trump calls for victory in return to assassination attempt site Trump calls for victory in return to assassination attempt site
Donald Trump Elon Musk makes first appearance at Trump rally with dire words
TyphoonPlace: International
<p>Israel has intensified its bombardment of southern Beirut in its widening war on Iran-allied militant groups across the region (Hussein Malla/AP)</p>

Israeli strike on Gaza mosque kills 19 as bombardment of Beirut intensifies

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited