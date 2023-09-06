Japanese prosecutors charge man who attempted to kill prime minister

Japanese prosecutors charge man who attempted to kill prime minister
Ryuji Kimura was arrested after throwing what appeared to be a pipe bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Kyodo News via AP)
Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 05:09
Associated Press Reporter

Prosecutors in Japan have charged a man after the attempted murder of the nation’s prime minister Fumio Kishida in April.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Ryuji Kimura, 24, was deemed fit for trial after a three-month psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors also found the handmade bomb used in the attack by Kimura had the capacity to do lethal damage.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 15, right before the attempted attack on his life (Kyodo News via AP, File)

The Japanese prime minister was campaigning for elections in April in Wakayama in western Japan.

Kyodo News Agency reported that court records show Kimura may have been angry because he could not file for candidacy in elections last year, which may have led him to throw the homemade pipe bomb at the prime minister.

Mr Kishida was unhurt in the attempt on his life, but two others were left with minor injuries.

The attack on Mr Kishida came about a year after Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while he was on the campaign trail for the then-upcoming election.

More in this section

Humanitarian situation in DRC ‘worst we have ever seen’ warns senior UN official Humanitarian situation in DRC ‘worst we have ever seen’ warns senior UN official
Wagner to be declared a terrorist organisation by the UK Wagner to be declared a terrorist organisation by the UK
Ex-Proud Boys leader gets 22 years for part in US Capitol riot Ex-Proud Boys leader gets 22 years for part in US Capitol riot
KishidaPlace: International
A stretch of the Great Wall of China at Badaling on the outskirts of Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Workers arrested for making shortcut through Great Wall of China

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd