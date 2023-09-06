Japanese prosecutors charge man who attempted to kill prime minister

Prosecutors in Japan have charged a man after the attempted murder of the nation’s prime minister Fumio Kishida in April.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Ryuji Kimura, 24, was deemed fit for trial after a three-month psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors also found the handmade bomb used in the attack by Kimura had the capacity to do lethal damage.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 15, right before the attempted attack on his life (Kyodo News via AP, File)

The Japanese prime minister was campaigning for elections in April in Wakayama in western Japan.

Kyodo News Agency reported that court records show Kimura may have been angry because he could not file for candidacy in elections last year, which may have led him to throw the homemade pipe bomb at the prime minister.

Mr Kishida was unhurt in the attempt on his life, but two others were left with minor injuries.

The attack on Mr Kishida came about a year after Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while he was on the campaign trail for the then-upcoming election.