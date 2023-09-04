Boxing trainer accused of having gun in hold luggage at Manchester Airport

McIntyre is Chris Eubank Junior’s trainer, and had been in the UK for his fight with Liam Smith
Boxing trainer accused of having gun in hold luggage at Manchester Airport
Boxing trainer Brian McIntyre has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport (Nick Potts/PA)
Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 16:02
Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

A boxing trainer has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport.

Brian McIntyre appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the weapon was allegedly found in hold luggage, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on October 9.

McIntyre is Chris Eubank Junior’s trainer, and had been in the UK for his fight with Liam Smith.

Chris Eubank Jr (centre) with trainer Brian McIntyre (second left) after his victory against Liam Smith via technical knockout on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eubank brought McIntyre in as his new coach alongside other changes to his training regime in preparation for the contest.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10.45am on Sunday September 3 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

“After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized.

“Subsequently, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and was taken to custody for further questioning.

“Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”

More in this section

Putin says there will be no new grain deal until West meets his demands Putin says there will be no new grain deal until West meets his demands
Sweden Demonstration Violence Clashes erupt in Swedish city after another Koran burning
Ayr Sheriff Court Animal rights protesters who tried to interrupt Scottish Grand National fined
EubankPlace: UKPlace: North West
Li Qiang

Chinese President will skip G20 summit in India amid soured relations

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd