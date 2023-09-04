Boxing trainer accused of having gun in hold luggage at Manchester Airport

A boxing trainer has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport.

Brian McIntyre appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the weapon was allegedly found in hold luggage, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on October 9.

McIntyre is Chris Eubank Junior’s trainer, and had been in the UK for his fight with Liam Smith.

Chris Eubank Jr (centre) with trainer Brian McIntyre (second left) after his victory against Liam Smith via technical knockout on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eubank brought McIntyre in as his new coach alongside other changes to his training regime in preparation for the contest.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10.45am on Sunday September 3 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

“After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized.

“Subsequently, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and was taken to custody for further questioning.

“Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”