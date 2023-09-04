Thousands stranded in mud at Burning Man

Thousands of revellers attending the annual Burning Man festival were stranded in mud, and asked that they shelter in place and conserve food and water
Thousands stranded in mud at Burning Man

Attendees known as "burners" strike down their Unicorner camp before new rainfalls in a muddy desert plain on September 3, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit. Photo: Julie Jammot/AFP

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 12:00
Picture Desk

Nevada authorities on Sunday, September 3 said they were investigating one death after a severe rainstorm left tens of thousands of revellers attending the annual Burning Man festival stranded in mud, and asked that they shelter in place and conserve food and water.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office in northern Nevada said in a statement that the death happened during a "rain event" on Saturday but did not provide details of the cause of death or the person's identity.

Access to and from Black Rock City, the event site about 180 km north of Reno, was closed "for the remainder of the event," organizers said in a statement on social media.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the entrance to Burning Man had been closed due to flooding and anyone trying to get in "will be turned away." 

More in this section

German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident
Japanese court orders Okinawa to allow construction of US military runways Japanese court orders Okinawa to allow construction of US military runways
Talks under way between Putin and Erdogan to revive Ukraine grain export deal Talks under way between Putin and Erdogan to revive Ukraine grain export deal
#IEVideo
Soldiers hold General Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema aloft in Libreville, Gabon, last week (Gabon24 via AP/PA)

Gabon’s military leader sworn in as head of state after ousting president

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd