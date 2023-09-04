Talks under way between Putin and Erdogan to revive Ukraine grain export deal

Talks under way between Putin and Erdogan to revive Ukraine grain export deal
The two leaders have enjoyed close ties (AP)
Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 11:28
AP Reporters

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have begun, with the Turkish leader seeking to persuade Russia to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports.

In July, Mr Putin refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier.

Russia complained that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertiliser had not been honoured.

It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

Opening the talks, Mr Putin said he was open to discussing the grain deal, among other issues.

The two leaders met in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, where the Russian president has a residence.

More in this section

German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident
US-FESTIVAL-WEATHER Thousands stranded in mud at Burning Man
Japanese court orders Okinawa to allow construction of US military runways Japanese court orders Okinawa to allow construction of US military runways
RussiaPlace: International
Soldiers hold General Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema aloft in Libreville, Gabon, last week (Gabon24 via AP/PA)

Gabon’s military leader sworn in as head of state after ousting president

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd