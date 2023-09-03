Madrid cancels trains and football match as it prepares for heavy rain

Madrid cancels trains and football match as it prepares for heavy rain
People walk on a deserted beach as waves reach straw sun shades in Ibiza (German Lama/Europa Press/AP)
Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 16:30
Associated Press reporters

Forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain have led authorities to shut down railway lines, cancel a football match and order citizens to stay indoors.

The country’s weather service has issued warnings for intense rainstorms in Madrid and surrounding areas on Sunday.

Spain’s state rail authority said the service between Madrid and the eastern coastal area of Valencia and other lines has been suspended.

Pedro Ruiz of Madrid’s emergency services said the city has activated protocols to prepare for flooding.

The agency said it sent text messages to Madrid residents with instructions to stay at home and avoid using cars.

120 Litres per square metre predicted to fall

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida called for people to remain off the streets to help emergency crews move with greater speed during what he said was expected to be “an exceptional and truly rare situation in terms of precipitation”.

Mr Almeida said the record for rainfall in Madrid from 1972 of 87 litres per square meter will most likely be broken with a forecast of 120 litres per square meter.

The Spanish football league said it postponed Atletico Madrid’s home game with Sevilla after considering the warnings from the weather service and the recommendation of Madrid’s municipal government.

The forecast of intense rain comes after Spain endured an intense heat wave and persistent high temperatures in August.

On Saturday, local media reported that police were investigating whether two people who died while practicing canyoning in northern Spain drowned.

More in this section

Russia attacks Ukrainian port before grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey Russia attacks Ukrainian port before grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey
Israel’s Netanyahu wants Eritrean migrants involved in clashes to be deported Israel’s Netanyahu wants Eritrean migrants involved in clashes to be deported
Death investigated at Burning Man festival as revellers stranded by floods Death investigated at Burning Man festival as revellers stranded by floods
WeatherPlace: International
A woman struggles with her umbrella against gusts of wind generated by Typhoon Haikui in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sunday (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Work, transport and classes suspended as Typhoon Haikui slams into Taiwan

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd