French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

The education minister described girls and boys wearing the robes in school as “an infringement on secularism”, a foundational principle for France.
French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday (Ludovic Marin/AP)
Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 19:17
Associated Press reporters

French students will not get past the door if they show up for school wearing long robes, President Emmanuel Macron has insisted – saying authorities will be “intractable” in enforcing a new rule when classes resume next week.

French education minister Gabriel Attal announced at a news conference four days ago that robes worn mainly by Muslims, known as abayas for girls and women and khamis for boys and men, would be banned with the start of the new school year on Monday.

Mr Macron addressed the dress code for the first time publicly after visiting a professional school in the Vaucluse region of southern France.

“We know there will be cases” of pupils testing the rule, the president said, including ones trying to “defy the republican system”.

Muslim women wearing black abayas (File image/Alamy/PA)

Mr Macron said they will not be able to slip into class, saying “we will be intractable on the subject”.

The education minister described girls and boys wearing the robes in school as “an infringement on secularism”, a foundational principle for France.

He accused some youngsters of using the traditional attire to try to destabilise schools.

The new rule has received inevitable criticism.

Social media platforms have buzzed with critics saying the loose, body-covering garments do not constitute an ostentatious display of religion and should not be banned from classrooms.

The framework for the ban is a 2004 law aimed at preserving secularism in French public schools.

French education minister Gabriel Attal (Alamy/PA)

The law prohibited Muslim headscarves but also applied to large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas and the large turbans worn by Sikhs.

It passed after months of furore and marathon parliamentary debates.

Muslims claimed it stigmatised them.

The law does not apply to university students.

Addressing how the new measure will be enforced, Mr Macron said “specific personnel” will be sent to “sensitive” schools to help teachers and to talk with pupils and families, if needed.

Mr Attal said earlier that 14,000 educational personnel in leadership positions would be trained by the end of this year to deal with enforcement and other issues in upholding secularism, and 300,000 personnel would be trained by 2025.

Read More

Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76

More in this section

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’ Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’
Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76 Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76
alpaca farm, Alpacas, Vicugna pacos, domesticated species of South American camelid, Alpaca, alpacas looking over fence, cute al Man jailed for using pandemic cash to buy alpaca farm
RobesPlace: International
Dmitry Muratov was chief editor of Novaya Gazeta, which was widely respected abroad for its investigative reporting and was frequently critical of the Kremlin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russia declares Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd