More than 400 flights cancelled or delayed in Hong Kong as Super Typhoon Saola approaches

Residents across Hong Kong and cities in southern mainland China have hunkered down as Super Typhoon Saola approaches, with the massive storm looking like it will directly hit the densely populated region.
The typhoon could make a landfall in southern China and many workers stayed at home. Students in various cities saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Hong Kong’s stock market trading was suspended and more than 400 flights were canceled or delayed in the key center for regional business and travel.
Mainland Chinese rail authorities ordered all trains entering or leaving Guangdong province to be suspended from Friday night to early evening Saturday, state media CCTV reported.
The Hong Kong Observatory raised a No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, early Friday. Its forecast said Saola — with maximum sustained winds of 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour — would be closest to the financial hub on Friday night and Saturday morning, skirting within about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the city’s shopping district Tsim Sha Tsui.
Observatory director Chan Pak-wai revealed the alert level may still be raised higher on Friday night, warning the situation may be upgraded to a level 10 signal if winds reach hurricane levels.
The level 10 hurricane signal is the highest warning under its typhoon rating system.
It was last used in 2018 when Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, which left 200 injured with no fatalities.
China’s National Meteorological Centre said Saola may make landfall anywhere from Huidong County to Taishan city in the southern Guangdong province, neighbouring Hong Kong.
The Super Typhoon currently hurtling towards the coast is expected to meet land at some time between Friday night and Saturday morning.