More than 400 flights cancelled or delayed in Hong Kong as Super Typhoon Saola approaches

Residents across Hong Kong and cities in southern mainland China have hunkered down as Super Typhoon Saola approaches, with the massive storm looking like it will directly hit the densely populated region.

The typhoon could make a landfall in southern China and many workers stayed at home. Students in various cities saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Hong Kong’s stock market trading was suspended and more than 400 flights were canceled or delayed in the key center for regional business and travel.