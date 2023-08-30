Drivers told to close windows after five million bees fall off lorry

Beekeepers Terri Faloney, left, and Tyler Troute remove bees from a car (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press/AP)
Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 21:00
Associated Press

Police in Canada on Wednesday warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a lorry spilled crates carrying five million bees on to a road.

Halton Regional Police said they received a call at about 6.15am reporting the bee crates had come loose from a lorry and spilled on to Guelph Line, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

It was “quite the scene”, constable Ryan Anderson said.

“Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” he said. “The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times.”

The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed and for pedestrians to avoid the area.

About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help.

Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Mr Anderson said.

Beekeeper Mike Osborne looks for the queen bee (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press/AP)

By about 9.15am, police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away.

Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.

A colony of honeybees in summer has about 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.

Daniel Dickert wades through water in front of his home in Florida (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/AP)

