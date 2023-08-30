Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm, threatening to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Idalia came ashore in the US state’s lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula.

The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

The US National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

Water levels continue to rise in FL from Tampa Bay- Panama City as Hurricane #Idalia makes landfall. The NOAA tide station at Cedar Key is at 6' above normal high tide and rising.

— NOAA's Ocean Service (@noaaocean) August 30, 2023

Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned people in the path of Hurricane Idalia to “just hunker down until it gets past you”.

The US National Hurricane Centre expects storm surge to reach up to 16ft in some areas of the Big Bend region, Mr DeSantis said at a news conference.

North-east Florida already has 11 tornado warnings and more are possible, he said.

7 AM Update on Hurricane #Idalia: Catastrophic Storm Surge and Destructive Winds Occurring in the Florida Big Bend.

The US coast guard is on standby and has pre-positioned 15 aircraft and more than 25 cutters and 20 flood response teams that are prepared to respond in the wake of the storm, Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield said.

Crews have flown over the western Florida area up to the Big Bend area and made call-outs to mariners to seek shelter.

They are ready to launch aircraft for urgent maritime search and rescue in the Tampa and Big Bend areas as the storm passes, he said.