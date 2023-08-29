‘Farewell ceremony’ for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘has taken place’

‘Farewell ceremony’ for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘has taken place’
A ‘farewell ceremony’ for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash last week, took place behind closed doors, a statement said (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/PA)
Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 15:50
Associated Press reporters

A “farewell ceremony” for Russian Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash last week, took place behind closed doors, his spokespeople said on Tuesday in a short statement on social media.

“Those who wish to bid their farewell” to the mercenary leader should go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St Petersburg, his home town, the statement said.

Earlier media reports about the funeral mentioned other cemeteries in the city as likely sites for the burial, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

It was not clear from the statement if Prigozhin has already been buried or if it was still to happen.

