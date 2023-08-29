All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems

All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 car plants in Japan shut down on Tuesday because of a problem with the computer system that deals with incoming parts (Kyodo News/AP)
Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 11:45
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 car plants in Japan shut down on Tuesday due to a problem in the computer system that deals with incoming parts.

The company does not believe the issue was caused by a cyber attack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

It was unclear when the lines would be able to resume work.

Toyota’s Takaoka plant was one of 14 in Japan where production had to be shut down because of a computer problem (Kyodo News/AP)

Toyota declined to say which models might be affected.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chips shortage problem had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top car maker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury brand.

