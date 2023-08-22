IBM selling The Weather Company assets to private equity firm Francisco Partners

IBM selling The Weather Company assets to private equity firm Francisco Partners
The Weather Channel app is among the assets being sold (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)
Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 20:11
Associated Press reporters

IBM is selling assets of The Weather Company – including Weather.com and The Weather Channel mobile app — to private equity firm Francisco Partners.

The two companies announced the deal on Tuesday that also includes The Weather Company’s forecasting science and technology platform and other digital properties. They did not disclose its price.

IBM agreed to buy The Weather Channel mobile app along with the digital assets of The Weather Company in 2015 for 2 billion US dollars (£1.57 billion) — but did not acquire The Weather Channel seen on TV. Allen Media Group has owned the Weather Group, which includes The Weather Channel television network, since 2018.

IBM has agreed to sell assets of The Weather Company (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

IBM will still retain its sustainability software business, including the Environmental Intelligence Suite. The Armonk, New York-based tech company said it also plans to still use The Weather Company’s weather data for this technology.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, The Weather Company reaches an average of more than 415 million people each month through its consumer-facing digital properties and more than 2,000 businesses through its enterprise offerings.

Rob Thomas, IBM’s senior vice president of software and chief commercial officer, said the deal reflects IBM’s focus on artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud technology.

The sale is set to close in early 2024, the companies said.

More in this section

Trump co-defendant John Eastman surrenders to authorities on Georgia charges Trump co-defendant John Eastman surrenders to authorities on Georgia charges
Charles Schwab Charles Schwab plans job cuts and office downsizing amid efforts to reduce costs
TOPSHOT-PAKISTAN-ACCIDENT-CABLE CAR Rescuers save eight people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
IBMDigitalPlace: International
President of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, centre, stands with the Women’s World Cup winners at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain’s acting PM slams soccer federation chief for kissing World Cup winner

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd