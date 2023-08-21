UK and Iraq to increase co-operation on combating drug trafficking and terrorism

UK and Iraq to increase co-operation on combating drug trafficking and terrorism
Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 18:57
Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Associated Press

Tom Tugendhat has pledged more UK support for Iraq to help combat drug production and trafficking.

In a visit to Baghdad on Monday, the Security Minister said British officials “want to build on our strong counter-terrorism co-operation” and expand the countries’ security relationship to “identify and address shared serious organised crime threats” including “human smuggling, trafficking, narcotics and money laundering that work together as a criminal network that undermines the entire state of Iraq”.

While Iraq has in recent years primarily served as a transit country for drugs – particularly the amphetamine Captagon, which is largely produced in neighbouring Syria – there have been some indications that Iraq is also moving into production.

Mr Tugendhat pointed to the discovery by Iraqi authorities last month of a factory that was producing Captagon in Iraq, in a province bordering Saudi Arabia. The Gulf country is a major market for the pills.

“There is always an overlap between drugs, human trafficking, terrorism and violence,” Mr Tugendhat told the Associated Press.

“We are seeing criminal groups, human trafficking and drugs affecting not just Iraq, but the whole region and many of our friends and allies in the region.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement that his country has made “significant efforts” to combat drugs and human trafficking.

Mr Sudani said the Iraqi and British interior ministries were preparing to sign a agreements outlining their co-operation on these issues.

A British official said the agreements would focus on information sharing to support counter terrorism and on “serious organised crime”.

More in this section

Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau condemns Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news
Lucy Letby court case Killer nurse Letby has destroyed our lives, say parents of murdered triplets
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders Ukraine leader Zelenskyy visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders
BritainPlace: International
FILE – Co-founder of Adobe Systems John Warnock (Paul Sakuma/AP)

John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies aged 82

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd