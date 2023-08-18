US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security ties at historic summit

US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security ties at historic summit
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, right, speaks during a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Alex Brandon/AP)
Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 20:44
Aamer Madhani and Darlene Superville, Associated Press

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed on Friday to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit at the US presidential retreat of Camp David.

Their meeting and agreement come at a time that the three countries are at an increasingly tense point in their relations with China and North Korea.

Mr Biden said the three countries would establish a hotline to discuss responses to threats and announced the agreements, including what they have termed the “Camp David Principles”, at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida.

“The purpose of our trilateral security co-operation is and will remain to promote and enhance peace and stability throughout the region,” they said in a joint statement.

The three leaders agreed to “improve our trilateral communication mechanism to facilitate regular and timely communication between our countries, including our national leadership,” the statement said.

“That will include yearly trilateral meetings between leaders, foreign ministers, defence ministers and national security advisers.”

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, US President Joe Biden and Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US, Japan and South Korea open summit to bolster Pacific security

