Watch: Wildfires continue to rage in Canada

Canadian officials ordered the evacuation of the Northwest Territories' capital of Yellowknife and several smaller communities on Wednesday (August 16) as a massive wildfire threatened the town of Hay River overnight. So far no deaths have been reported from the Yellowknife fire but several structures have been destroyed.

Thursday (August 17) officials warned residents to prepare for extreme fire conditions amid unusually intense blazes. Eyewitness video captured the inferno burning on a hillside near the Okanogan River in the town of Kelowna, some 270 kilometers (169 miles) from Vancouver, the province’s largest city.