Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko was due to perform in Prague in October (Luca Bruno/AP)
Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 18:23
Associated Press Reporter

A scheduled performance by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko in the Czech capital has been cancelled over political pressures as Russia wages war on Ukraine, Czech officials said.

The announcement came days after the Prague government said that all its coalition parties “unequivocally” opposed the concert, calling it “insensitive”.

Prague’s Municipal House, where Netrebko’s October 16 performance was to take place, and the Nachtigall Artists Management, an agency that organised it, have agreed on the cancellation.

The soprano will not demand compensation, the organising agency confirmed.

The Czech Republic has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine during the war.

The governing coalition in Prague is made up of the same political parties that comprise the Czech government.

Netrebko sued the Metropolitan Opera in New York City over its decision to cut ties with her last year for refusing to repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Her 2023-24 season includes engagements with Berlin’s Staatsoper unter den Linden, the Vienna State Opera, Milan’s Teatro alla Scala and the Paris Opera.

More in this section

Women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public – Taliban official Women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public – Taliban official
G20 summit Rishi Sunak speaks to Saudi crown prince amid reports of autumn visit
Ten killed after small plane crashes on Malaysian highway Ten killed after small plane crashes on Malaysian highway
NetrebkoDigitalPlace: International
<p>People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife (Bill Braden/The Canadian Press via AP)</p>

Residents flee as wildfire approaches capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd