Met Police officer charged with rape and misconduct in public office

A number of the offences are reported to have taken place while the police officer was on duty.
The officer was attached to the force’s Met Operations Unit (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 15:02
Jacob Phillips, PA

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and misconduct in public office as well as a number of other offences.

Police Constable James Murray, who was attached to the force’s Met Operations Unit, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody.

He was immediately suspended from duty.

The police officer has been charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm.

A woman known to Pc Murray is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Pc Murray has also been charged with misconduct in public office, possessing Pava spray, which is an incapacitant, and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August this year.

Pc Murray was listed for a first hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

