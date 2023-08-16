Rescuers recover 33 bodies from landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Rescuers recover 33 bodies from landslide at Myanmar jade mine
The andslide accident took place in Hpakant township, Kachin state (AP)
Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 14:09
Jintamas Saksornchai, AP

The bodies of 33 people have been recovered from a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar and rescuers are searching for at least three people believed to be missing, a rescue official said.

In the landslide on Sunday in Hpakant, the centre of the world’s largest and most lucrative jade mining district, earth and debris from several mines slid about 1,000ft down a cliff into a lake below, carrying more than 35 miners with it.

About 150 rescuers using five small boats have recovered the bodies from the muddy lake in Manna village in Hpakant, a remote mountainous town in Kachin state about 600 miles north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, the leader of a local rescue team said.

He said at least three people were feared missing.

The bodies were covered with green plastic sheets and placed in a row on the bank of the lake as relatives came to carry them away for cremation. All of the victims were men.

Several people are still missing, rescuers said (AP)

A miner who lost two relatives said local authorities provided about 700,000 kyats ($330) per victim as a contribution toward the cost of funerals.

Landslides occur several times a year in Hpakant’s jade mines. In July 2020, at least 162 people died in a landslide in the same area, and 113 were killed in a November 2015 accident.

Most victims are independent miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth excavated by heavy machinery used by mining companies.

Human rights activists say jade mining is an important source of revenue for Myanmar’s military-installed government. Opponents of army rule advocate sanctions and boycotts to reduce jade sales.

Jade mining also plays a role in the decades-long struggle of ethnic Kachin rebel groups in Myanmar for greater autonomy.

The region is now embroiled in an armed conflict between the Kachin Independence Army and the military which has driven many civilians into displacement camps in nearby townships.

More in this section

Maui fire survivors face power cuts as teams work to identify the dead Maui fire survivors face power cuts as teams work to identify the dead
Europe space chief warns over political wavering on climate Europe space chief warns over political wavering on climate
German cabinet to back liberalising rules on cannabis possession and sale German cabinet to back liberalising rules on cannabis possession and sale
LandslidePlace: International
Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal (Diario Libre via AP)

More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd