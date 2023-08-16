Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

Officers are trying to trace the kitten’s owner (Meriden Police Department via AP)
Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 09:41
AP Reporters

US police examining a stolen car for evidence have made a surprising find – a kitten.

The grey and white male cat was perched under a seat in the stolen vehicle, which collided with a police car during a chase in Connecticut on Thursday, the Meriden Police Department said.

Officers in Meriden were pursuing the car on suspicion that it had been used in armed robberies in several nearby communities hours earlier.

After the crash, six suspects fled, but were soon arrested.

“We are hopeful someone recognises our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner,” the department said.

Officer are asking for anyone with information to contact Meriden police or animal control.

