Most holidaymakers return to their campsites after Pyrenees wildfire

Most holidaymakers return to their campsites after Pyrenees wildfire
The wildfire took hold in Saint-Andre, south-eastern France (SDIS66/Yacine Bouchaid via AP)
Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 07:58
AP Reporters

Holidaymakers have mostly returned to their campsites after a wildfire ripped through 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of land near the seaside resort of Argeles-sur-Mer in the Pyrenees, southern France, authorities said.

Up to 3,000 people on four campsites had been evacuated on Monday evening as a precaution.

Authorities said the fire was contained overnight, but remains under close surveillance.

Holidaymakers were mostly able to return to their campsites on Tuesday (SDIS66/Yacine Bouchaid via AP)

Local firefighters said one of the campsites and one house were destroyed by the blaze.

That has left about 350 to 400 people without accommodation, Rodrigue Furcy, head of the administration in the Pyrenees-Orientales region, told local radio France Bleu Roussillon.

They are being looked after by the Argeles-sur-Mer city hall, according to authorities.

More than 600 firefighters, 11 firefighting aircraft and three helicopters were deployed at the popular tourist area as a combination of extremely hot weather, drought and strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly, authorities said.

More in this section

Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106 Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106
Rust incident New firearms report on Rust shooting casts doubt on Alec Baldwin’s account
North Korea says US soldier was disillusioned at American society North Korea says US soldier was disillusioned at American society
PyreneesPlace: International
Former prime minister Gordon Brown is the UN special envoy for global education (Jane Barlow/PA)

Taliban should be prosecuted for denying girls education: Gordon Brown

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd