Russian missile attack damages buildings in city near Polish border

Ukraine has been facing more missile attacks (Libkos/AP)
Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 08:24
Associated Press Reporter

A Russian missile attack in Ukraine’s western region of Lviv has damaged civilian buildings and injured several residents, Ukrainian officials said.

Lviv, on the border with Poland, is hundreds of miles from the frontline but is regularly a target of Russian attacks as Moscow tries to disrupt supply routes for Western weapons as its war in Ukraine nears the 18-month mark.

Multiple buildings in the region and its namesake capital were damaged in the attack, Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

A multi-storey residential building caught fire in the city of Lviv after missile debris fell on it in the early hours of Tuesday, the governor said.

Ten other residential buildings were damaged in the villages of Stavchany and Sukhovolya outside the city.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said one missile hit a local kindergarten, injuring four people.

He said the explosion destroyed the nursery completely and damaged more than 100 apartments in nearby residential buildings.

In the neighbouring region of Volyn, three civilians were killed by a Russian missile strike and others were injured, the region’s governor Yurii Pohuliayko said.

The attacks on Lviv and Volyn came a day after Russian forces unleashed a missile and drone barrage on another non-frontline region, Odesa, in the country’s south west.

Local officials said on Monday that Russia launched three waves of night-time air attacks against the port city of Odesa.

Church workers inspect damage inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The Ukrainian air force said it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles, but falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility, a residential building and a supermarket, Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Kremlin’s forces have recently pummelled Odesa, hitting facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports, and wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.

The barrage followed Moscow’s decision to break off a landmark agreement that had allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and help reduce the threat of hunger.

