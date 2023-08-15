Fire at Russian gas station kills 27, injures 66

Fire at Russian gas station kills 27, injures 66

Firefighters work at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia. Picture: Reuters

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 06:46
Maria Tsvetkova and Maxim Rodionov, Reuters

A fire at a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan killed at least 27 people including three children, Interfax news agency reported early on Tuesday citing regional emergency medics.

The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to a nearby gas station, officials said.

Rescuers work to put out a fire at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala. Picture: Reuters
Rescuers work to put out a fire at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala. Picture: Reuters

Footage posted online showed a one-storey building ablaze, Reuters TV reported.

"It's like a war here," a witness said.

At least 66 people were injured, of whom 10 were in a critical condition, Russian deputy health minister Vladimir Fisenko said giving an update on casualties, RIA news agency reported.

Thirteen of the wounded were children, Interfax reported citing the Dagestani health ministry.

It took fire fighters more than 3-1/2 hours to put out the fire that spread into an area of 600 square metres (715 square yards), TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian emergency service.

More in this section

Donald Trump visit to UK The investigations Donald Trump is now facing
Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling
Donald Trump visit to UK Donald Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling
Russia
<p>Charred vehicles near a wildfire-destroyed home in Kula, Hawaii, as the confirmed death toll reached 99 (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)</p>

99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires but governor warns there could be many more

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd