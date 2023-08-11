Musk vs Zuckerberg cagefight to take place in 'epic location' as Italy says no to Rome

Clash will have an ancient Rome theme, says Musk
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match since June.

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 17:26
Reuters

Italy's culture minister has said the cage fight set to take place between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will not be held in Rome. 

However, Musk has confirmed that the country has agreed to an "epic location" and that everything in the camera frame will be "ancient Rome". 

"Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," he said in a post on X.

At one point, Musk said the fight would take place in Rome's Colosseum, but Italy ruled that out. 

However, the owner of media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Friday that the clash would have an ancient Roman theme.

Minister Gennaro Sanguiliano confirmed that he spoke to Musk to discuss hosting a "large charitable and historically evocative event," which would respect and safeguard heritage sites. 

"It will not take place in Rome. Above all, a substantial amount, many million euros, is expected to be donated to two important Italian paediatric hospitals for strengthening facilities and scientific research to combat children's diseases," Mr Sanguiliano said in a statement.

"It will also be an opportunity to promote globally our history and archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage," he added, giving no further details about the planned event.

Musk threw down the gauntlet to Zuckerberg in a June 20 post, saying he was "up for a cage match" with his business rival, who is trained in jiujitsu. 

A day later, Zuckerberg, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company's Instagram platform, asked Musk to "send location" for the proposed throwdown.

