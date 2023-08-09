Australian broadcaster ABC shuts down Twitter accounts due to 'toxic interactions'

Australian broadcaster ABC is shutting down almost all of its official accounts on Twitter – now known as X under Elon Musk’s ownership – citing “toxic interactions”, cost and better interaction with ABC content on other social media platforms.

There will only be four remaining official accounts for Australia’s public broadcaster: @abcnews, @abcsport, @abcchinese and the master @abcaustralia account.

ABC managing director David Anderson told staff: "Starting from today, other ABC accounts will be discontinued."

Mr Anderson said the closure of the Insiders, News Breakfast and ABC Politics accounts earlier this year limited the amount of toxic interactions, which had grown more prevalent under Musk and made engagement with the shows more positive.

Several high-profile ABC journalists left Twitter after being subjected to abuse

“We also found that closing individual program accounts helps limit the exposure of team members to the toxic interactions that unfortunately are becoming more prevalent on X,” Anderson said.

Concerningly, X has reduced its trust and safety teams. Additionally, it is introducing charges which make the platform increasingly costly to use.

The ABC has closed its @abcemergency X account and directed people to their local radio station and ABC website for emergency information.

The @Q+A account has also been archived, bringing to an end a long relationship between the talk show and the platform.

The ABC Media Watch account will stay on X because the program is independent and can’t post on the ABC news account.

The announcement comes after the ABC recently shifted resources towards making content for other social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

Anderson said the vast majority of the ABC’s social media audience was located on official sites on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

"We want to focus our effort and resources on where our audiences are,” he said.

The ABC is the third big public service broadcaster to remove itself from Twitter, following NPR and PBS in April.

They left Twitter after Musk branded them "state media"

In April the ABC and SBS were also labelled “government-funded media”.