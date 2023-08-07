US diplomat says Niger coup leaders refused to allow her to meet president

US diplomat says Niger coup leaders refused to allow her to meet president
Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum (Sam Mednick/AP)
Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 23:03
Sam Mednick, Associated Press

A senior US official says coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet with the West African country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest”.

Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also described the mutinous officers as unreceptive to US calls to return the country to civilian rule.

She spoke to reporters after a two-hour meeting on the ground in Niger’s capital, Niamey, with some leaders of the two-week military takeover in Niger, a vital counter-terrorism partner of the United States.

More in this section

Russian missile strikes hit eastern Ukraine, killing five and injuring 31 Russian missile strikes hit eastern Ukraine, killing five and injuring 31
Donald Trump Judge tosses Trump defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit
Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus
tensionsPlace: International
Rapper Tory Lanez is awaiting sentencing for the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Amy Harris/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd