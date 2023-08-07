Bodies of three hillwalkers who failed to return from walk found in Scotland

Bodies of three hillwalkers who failed to return from walk found in Scotland
The bodies of the three hillwalkers were found in Glen Coe (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 16:33
Laura Paterson, PA Scotland

The bodies of three hillwalkers have been recovered from a mountainside in the Scottish Highlands after they failed to return from a trek.

Police Scotland said concerns were raised shortly after 9pm on Saturday when the trio did not return from the their walk of Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe.

The Coastguard helicopter and mountain rescue teams searched the area and three bodies were found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday August 5.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

