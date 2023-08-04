Judge arrested after wife is found shot dead at home

Judge arrested after wife is found shot dead at home
Investigators remove firearms from a house in Anaheim (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)
Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 22:49
Associated Press reporters

A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the killing of his wife, authorities said on Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late on Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 72-year-old judge was arrested and taken to jail, police said in a statement. No additional details were released.

A message was sent to Anaheim police asking whether Ferguson has an attorney.

Ferguson serves as a judge in a courthouse in the Orange County city of Fullerton. He previously worked in the Orange County district attorney’s office, and prosecuted drug cases, according to the North Orange County Bar Association.

The court declined to provide additional information about the allegations.

“Although no case has been filed with our court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

More in this section

Man shocked to find night-time intruder in living room is 20st black bear Man shocked to find night-time intruder in living room is 20st black bear
South Bank Sky Arts Awards - London Soprano who refused to repudiate Putin sues Metropolitan Opera
Fatal crash court case Loved ones pay heartfelt tribute to victims of TikTok killer
judgePlace: International
<p>The Walrus calf rests its head on a carer’s lap at the centre (Kaiti Grant/Alaska SeaLife Center via AP)</p>

Vets prescribe round-the-clock ‘cuddling’ for orphan walrus calf

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd