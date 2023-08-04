Andrew Tate has won an appeal to be released from house arrest

Divisive influencer Andrew Tate has won an appeal in a Romanian court to be released from house arrest.
The social media personality has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a gang to sexually exploit women.
More to follow.
Thursday, August 3, 2023 - 8:00 PM
Friday, August 4, 2023 - 9:00 AM
Friday, August 4, 2023 - 7:00 AM
