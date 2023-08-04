Andrew Tate has won an appeal to be released from house arrest

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 10:27
PA Reporters

Divisive influencer Andrew Tate has won an appeal in a Romanian court to be released from house arrest.

The social media personality has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a gang to sexually exploit women. 

More to follow. 

