Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

Footballer Dani Alves has denied wrongdoing after being indicted by a judge in a sexual assault case in Spain.

The Brazilian told the judge in a Barcelona court that he was not in agreement with the findings of the investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

Alves was indicted after being formally informed by the judge of her findings. Prosecutors will now specify the charges against him. A trial date will be set for later this year or early in 2024.

Alves was also ordered to set aside 150,000 euro (£129,000) to pay his alleged victim if he is eventually found guilty and ordered to pay damages.

Daniel Alves playing for Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Lawyers said the former Barcelona defender spoke briefly before the judge on Wednesday. He has said that the sex was consensual.

Alves has been in custody since January awaiting the conclusion of the investigation. He is expected to remain in custody awaiting the trial. His bail requests have been denied because he is considered a flight risk. The player had offered to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device.

A judge ordered Alves to be jailed after analysing the initial probe by authorities and hearing evidence from the alleged victim, witnesses and Alves.

Alves’ lawyers unsuccessfully tried to discredit evidence by the alleged victim and other witnesses by presenting security camera footage at the nightclub. The court has said that any flirting should not “in any way justify an eventual sexual assault”.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 40-year-old Alves has had a much-decorated career including three Champions League victories with Barcelona and two Copa America wins with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.