At least 11 dead as heavy rainfall engulfs Beijing

The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing, which enjoys a moderate, dry climate
People walk through a village damaged by floodwaters in the Mentougou District as continuous rainfall triggers alerts in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 06:37
Associated Press reporters

Eleven people have died and a further 27 are missing after flooding in the mountains surrounding Beijing, according to Chinese state media.

State broadcaster CCTV said authorities closed train stations on Tuesday and evacuated people from vulnerable communities to school gyms after days of heavy rain.

Homes have been flooded, roads torn apart and cars piled into stacks.

The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing, which enjoys a moderate, dry climate.

A man smokes as he walks through a village damaged by floodwaters in the Mentougou District (Andy Wong/AP)

Flooding in other parts of northern China which rarely see such large amounts of rain have led to scores of deaths.

Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer, particularly in the semi-tropical south, but some northern regions have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

In early July, at least 15 people were killed by floods in the south western region of Chongqing while 5,590 people in the far north western province of Liaoning had to be evacuated.

In the central province of Hubei, rainstorms have trapped people in their vehicles and homes.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998 when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in flooding in the central province of Henan when record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.

