‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

Permit issues could have led to the move (AP)
Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 22:22
AP Reporters

A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said on Monday it had received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend, including concerns about its structural safety and illumination.

The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week.

That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits.

The city of San Francisco had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign that was installed on Friday on top of the downtown building as Mr Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.

The chaotic rebrand of Twitter’s building signage is similar to the haphazard way in which the Twitter platform is being turned into X.

While the X logo has replaced Twitter on many parts of the site and app, remnants of Twitter remain.

