At least one person killed as Russian missiles hit Zelenskyy’s home town

The two missiles struck an apartment building, destroying a section of it between the fourth and ninth floors
At least one person killed as Russian missiles hit Zelenskyy’s home town

Emergency services work at a scene after a missile hit a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih (Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office via AP/PA)

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 09:57
Felipe Dana, Associated Press

Russian missiles slammed into the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least one person and trapping others beneath rubble, officials have said.

The two missiles struck an apartment building, destroying a section of it between the fourth and ninth floors, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said, and a university building. Ten people were wounded, he said.

Kryvyi Rih, the home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region and has seldom been targeted by the Kremlin’s forces since the war began in February 2022.

This terror will not frighten us or break us

But bombardment with missiles, artillery and drones has been a hallmark of Moscow’s tactics since the full-scale invasion, with some aerial attacks hitting civilian areas. Russian officials insist they only take aim at legitimate military targets.

That approach has continued during Kyiv’s recently launched counteroffensive that is trying to drive Russian forces out of occupied areas.

Ukraine’s president said that “in recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centres, shelling civilian objects and housing.

“But this terror will not frighten us or break us,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a social media statement.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has sought to take the war deep into Russia, reportedly using drones to hit targets as far away as Moscow.

The latest strike, on Sunday, damaged two office buildings a few miles from the Kremlin.

More in this section

Europe’s economy shows modest growth after months of stagnation Europe’s economy shows modest growth after months of stagnation
Death toll rises to 54 in Pakistan suicide bombing Death toll rises to 54 in Pakistan suicide bombing
EU leader warns Europe will not tolerate aggression ‘in Ukraine or Indo-Pacific’ EU leader warns Europe will not tolerate aggression ‘in Ukraine or Indo-Pacific’
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Smoke rises during a clashes that erupted between members of the Palestinian Fateh group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon (Mohammad Zaatari/AP/PA)

Death toll climbs to six as clashes continue in Palestinian camp in Lebanon

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd