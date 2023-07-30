Russia's Medvedev: We'd have to use a nuclear weapon if Ukrainian offensive was a success

Putin said on Saturday that there were no serious battlefield changes to report in recent days and that Ukraine had lost large amounts of military equipment since June 4.
Russia's Medvedev: We'd have to use a nuclear weapon if Ukrainian offensive was a success

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, second left, talks with officers as he visits the Totsky military training ground in the Orenburg region, Russia. Picture: Ekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Pool Photo via AP

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 14:19
Andrew Osborn

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who has sometimes raised the spectre of a nuclear conflict over Ukraine, said on Sunday that Moscow would have to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success.

Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, a body chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said in a message on his official social media accounts that Russia would be forced to fall back on its own nuclear doctrine in such a scenario.

"Imagine if the.. offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia.

"There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors' (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited," he said.

Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Moscow's most hawkish voices, appeared to be referring to part of Russia's nuclear doctrine which sets out that nuclear weapons can be used in response to aggression against Russia carried out using conventional weapons which threatens the existence of the Russian state.

Ukraine is trying to retake territory which Russia has unilaterally annexed and declared to be part of its own territory, a move condemned by Kyiv and much of the West.

Putin said on Saturday that there were no serious battlefield changes to report in recent days and that Ukraine had lost large amounts of military equipment since June 4.

Kyiv says its forces are making some progress in their drive to retake territory, albeit at a slower pace than desired.

Kremlin critics have in the past accused Medvedev of making extreme statements in an effort to dissuade Western countries from continuing to supply Ukraine with arms.

- Reuters

Read More

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus ‘move closer to the Polish border’

More in this section

High winds stall efforts to tow burning cargo ship off Dutch coast to safety High winds stall efforts to tow burning cargo ship off Dutch coast to safety
Bear spotted in Southern California Jacuzzi during heatwave Bear spotted in Southern California Jacuzzi during heatwave
Firefighter killed while tackling wildfire in British Columbia Firefighter killed while tackling wildfire in British Columbia
An 80-year-old former Olympian with Parkinson’s disease is to blast off on Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight next month (MarsScientific.com/Trumbull Studios/PA)

Ex-Olympian with Parkinson’s, 80, set for Virgin space flight after 18-year wait

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd