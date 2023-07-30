Firefighter killed while tackling wildfire in British Columbia

A firefighter has been killed while battling a massive wildfire in north-eastern British Columbia – the second such fatality in the Canadian province this month and the fourth in Canada during this year’s record fire season.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Saturday that the 25-year-old, from Ontario, was working in a remote area when his heavy-duty ATV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road just before 11am on Friday.