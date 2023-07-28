Boy, 14, arrested after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run motorbike crash

Police are searching for the blue and black road bike, and are trying to determine the exact make and model.
Boy, 14, arrested after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run motorbike crash
A 14-year-old boy is in custody following the crash (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 11:16
Helen William, PA

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene at Turnstone Road in Blakenhall, Walsall, shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

Police are searching for the blue and black road bike, and are trying to determine the exact make and model.

The 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

“We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

“I now need that community to come together and work with me.

“This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

“As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

“This is a heartbreaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl.”

More in this section

Ukrainian drone shot down near Moscow, Russia says Ukrainian drone shot down near Moscow, Russia says
Court rejects ban on protest song Glory To Hong Kong Court rejects ban on protest song Glory To Hong Kong
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
WalsallPlace: UKPlace: West Midlands
Jesse Lingard court case

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard given six-month driving ban

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd