Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard given six-month driving ban

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard given six-month driving ban

Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard leaves Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 11:02
Pat Hurst, PA

Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £900 (€1,050), after failing to provide details to identify the driver of his Range Rover caught speeding by police.

Lingard, 30, whose contract with Nottingham Forest ended in June, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to admit the offence during a brief hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his guilty plea.

Jesse Lingard signed for Manchester United aged nine and played more than 200 times for the club (PA)

Lingard’s car was caught speeding in Stretford, Manchester, in August last year.

He received a letter from Greater Manchester Police asking for the drivers’ details but failed to provide them.

Frank Rogers, representing Lingard, said he was not the driver of the speeding car but missed the letter telling him to provide the driver’s details.

Mr Rogers said: “He was at the time of the speeding offence living in rented accommodation in Nottingham, where he was then playing. The documents went out to his then permanent address, in Altrincham.

“Mr Lingard has accepted that the system in place at that time just was not good enough to protect him and deal with processing his mail.

“So when the speeding offence was committed in August last year in Stretford, Mr Lingard was in Nottingham. He was not the driver.”

Mr Rogers said Lingard had been with Manchester United since the age of nine, until his transfer to Nottingham Forest in July last year, and is now “in discussion” with several clubs about his future playing career.

He said the footballer was single and financially supports his extended family.

The court heard Lingard had two speeding convictions, dated on June 5 and June 6, 2020.

Although these had “lapsed”, due to his guilty plea the six points relating to them are re-activated and he faced immediate disqualification from driving under the “totting up” of points process.

District Judge Jane Hamilton told Lingard, “Your licence will be endorsed with six penalty points. The six already recorded against you in 2022 count, so you are liable to be disqualified under the totting up process.

“So you are disqualified for six months. That begins immediately.”

Lingard was also fined £900 (€1,050) with a further £200 (€233) in court costs and a £360 (€420) surcharge.

He made no comment as he left court.

More in this section

Ukrainian drone shot down near Moscow, Russia says Ukrainian drone shot down near Moscow, Russia says
Court rejects ban on protest song Glory To Hong Kong Court rejects ban on protest song Glory To Hong Kong
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
LingardPlace: UKPlace: East MidlandsPlace: North West
A 14-year-old boy is in custody following the crash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boy, 14, arrested after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run motorbike crash

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd