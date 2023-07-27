Teenager who vanished four years ago walks into police station 1,000 miles away

A teenager who vanished without a trace almost four years ago is safe after walking into a police station more than 1,000 miles from home, authorities have said.

Alicia Navarro, 18, of Glendale, Arizona, showed up alone this week in a small Montana town about 40 miles from the Canadian border and identified herself.

Police spokesman Jose Santiago said: “She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy and she is by all accounts happy.”

The youngster’s disappearance sparked a massive search, which included the FBI and led to thousands of tips from the public.

It was feared Ms Navarro, who was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum, may have been lured away by someone she met online, her mother, Jessica Nunez, said previously.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened to Ms Navarro after her disappearance aged 14 on September 15 2019.

Ms Navarro told officers she was not harmed, police said.

She was not being held, could come and go as she pleased and does not face any criminal charges, the force added.

“She is not in any kind of trouble,” Mr Santiago said.

When she vanished from her home, Ms Navarro left a signed note reading: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Lieutenant Scott Waite said Ms Navarro had an “emotionally overwhelming” reunion with Ms Nunez and was “very apologetic (as) to what she has put her mother through”.

Ms Nunez said in a Facebook post: “I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle.

“For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example.

“Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight.”