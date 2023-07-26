Climate activists paint over portrait of King in Scottish museum

Climate activists from This Is Rigged have spray-painted on a portrait of the King, the group has claimed.

Two people from the group sprayed the painting in Edinburgh’s National Portrait Gallery with the words “The people are mightier than the lord”, at around 3pm on Wednesday.

One person held a stencil on the glass covering the painting while the other sprayed it with pink paint, the group said.

Ben Taylor, a 28-year-old gardener from Ayrshire who took action, said: “Why does the Scottish government think it’s acceptable to keep allowing new oil and gas projects to go ahead, without even opposing them?

NAE LAIRDS NAE MASTERS: THIS IS RIGGED SPRAY PAINT PORTRAIT OF KING CHARLES III



Two people with This Is Rigged have sprayed the words "the people are mightier than a lord", the slogan of the Highland Land League, on a painting of King Charles III 🎨 pic.twitter.com/vSOCnurJWW — This Is Rigged (@Thisis_Rigged) July 26, 2023

“If we want a future for our young people, they need to oppose all new oil and gas licences.

“This is the most basic step they can take to secure a chance at a liveable future. Until this happens, we will continue to target the Scottish government, forcing them to use the powers they do have to stand up for the people.”

This is Rigged have been participating in a sustained series of actions designed to target key fuel suppliers in Scotland with blockades.

Four occupations took place at Grangemouth and at the NuStar Terminal in Clydebank, with fuel prevented from leaving both terminals, cutting off the majority of Scotland’s petroleum supplies.

On Sunday, two This is Rigged activists scaled The Kelpies, stating that they would not be “lured underwater” by the fossil fuel industry.

A spokesperson for the National Galleries of Scotland said: “This afternoon there was a protest at National Galleries of Scotland: Portrait. We have closed the Modern Portrait room.

“The rest of the gallery is open as normal for visitors. At the moment we are assessing the impact but there appears to be no sign of damage to any actual artwork.”