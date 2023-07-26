Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has pleaded not guilty to two tax crimes after a plea deal with federal prosecutors unravelled during a court hearing following the judge’s concerns over the agreement.

Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanour tax crimes of failure to pay more than 100,000 dollars (£70,000) in taxes from over 1.5 million dollars (£1.16m) in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. That deal is now on hold.