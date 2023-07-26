Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance (Julio Cortez/AP)
Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 16:54
Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s plea deal on two tax charges has fallen apart after the federal judge hearing his case expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge.

The outcome leaves open, at least temporarily, the years-long investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

He had been charged with two misdemeanour tax crimes of failure to pay more than 100,000 dollars (£70,000) in taxes from over 1.5 million dollars (£1.16m) in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

Last month, Biden was charged with possession of a firearm by a person who is a known drug user. He had a Colt Cobra .38 Special for 11 days in October 2018.

Under the plea deal, Hunter Biden would have been spared time behind bars (Andrew Harnik/AP)

He agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, which means that he would not technically plead guilty to the crime.

As long as he adhered to the terms of his agreement, the case would be wiped from his record. If not, the deal would be withdrawn. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said she was concerned about the language in the diversion agreement and suggested the lawyers get back together and discuss it.

“I think having you guys talk more makes sense,” she said.

Republicans had argued Biden was getting a sweetheart deal.

More in this section

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines
Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power
Kevin Spacey court case Kevin Spacey: What have we learned from his sex offences trial?
BidenPlace: International
Amazon has agreed to buy iRobot (Michael Sohn/AP)

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd