Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s plea deal on two tax charges has fallen apart after the federal judge hearing his case expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge.

The outcome leaves open, at least temporarily, the years-long investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

He had been charged with two misdemeanour tax crimes of failure to pay more than 100,000 dollars (£70,000) in taxes from over 1.5 million dollars (£1.16m) in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

Last month, Biden was charged with possession of a firearm by a person who is a known drug user. He had a Colt Cobra .38 Special for 11 days in October 2018.

Under the plea deal, Hunter Biden would have been spared time behind bars (Andrew Harnik/AP)

He agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, which means that he would not technically plead guilty to the crime.

As long as he adhered to the terms of his agreement, the case would be wiped from his record. If not, the deal would be withdrawn. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said she was concerned about the language in the diversion agreement and suggested the lawyers get back together and discuss it.

“I think having you guys talk more makes sense,” she said.

Republicans had argued Biden was getting a sweetheart deal.