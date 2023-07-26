Construction crane catches fire in New York City and crashes into street

Emergency services battle a crane fire in Manhattan, New York (WABC/AP)

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 13:49
Associated Press reporters

A tall construction crane caught fire in the Manhattan of New York City on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed flames bursting from the cab of the crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street.

The crane’s arm grazed the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crane fire and collapse, which happened shortly before 8am local time.

Firefighters stationed on the roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze.

Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The location on Manhattan’s West Side is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

