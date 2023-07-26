Typhoon leaves at least two dead and displaces thousands in northern Philippines

Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore on a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain on Wednesday.

At least two people were killed and thousands of others displaced as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said.

The typhoon slammed into Fuga Island before dawn and later hit another island in Cagayan province, where nearly 16,000 people were evacuated from high-risk coastal villages and schools and workplaces were shut down as a precaution as Doksuri approached.

Rescuers evacuate pigs to safety in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines (Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP)

They were among tens of thousands of people in northern provinces who were affected by flooding and other problems caused by the typhoon, which has a 435-mile (700km) wide band of wind and rain, disaster-response officials said.

A 17-year-old resident in the northern mountain city of Baguio died when a huge mound of soil loosened by heavy rain hit and buried his house, city officials said.

In Isabela province, also in the north, an older woman selling bread on a bicycle cart died when she was hit on the head by a coconut tree that suddenly fell because of strong wind whipped up by the typhoon, a police report said.

Residents try to prevent their boats being swept away by a swollen river (Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP)

Doksuri weakened slightly but remained dangerous and lethal with sustained winds of 109mph (175kph) and gusts of up to 149mph (240kph).

It was blowing near the island town of Calayan off Cagayan before nightfall on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba told the Associated Press by telephone: “Our northern coastal towns are being battered. I’m receiving reports of tin roofs being blown away and flooding that could not drain out probably because of tidal surges coming in from the sea.”

A damage assessment will be carried out after the typhoon passes, but Mr Mamba said he fears there could be extensive damage to Cagayan Valley’s corn and rice farms, which have already been battered by a months-long dry spell before Doksuri hit.

A police officer looks at landslide damage caused by Typhoon Doksuri in a residential area of Baguio City, northern Philippines (AP)

At least four towns lost power due to the onslaught and six bridges were impassable due to flooding, Cagayan officials said in an initial damage report.

An advisory from the country’s weather bureau warned that “violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue” on Wednesday over north-western Cagayan and the outlying Babuyan Islands as well as the northern mountainous regions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte provinces.

Coast guard personnel used rubber boats and ropes to evacuate villagers, who were trapped by brownish, waist-level floodwater in their houses in a village in Bacarra town in Ilocos Norte.

Rescuers use a rubber boat to evacuate residents to higher ground in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

Thousands of inter-island ferry passengers and cargo truck drivers, along with nearly 100 passenger and cargo vessels and motor bancas, were stranded in several ports where a no-sail order was imposed but most were able to proceed with their trips as the weather improved, the Philippine coast guard said.

The typhoon has been enhancing seasonal monsoon rains in central and northern provinces, including in the densely populated capital region of metropolitan Manila.

It was forecast to move away from the northern Philippines on Thursday and barrel north-westwards to graze past Taiwan’s south-western coast before hitting south-eastern China later this week.

A man negotiates neck-deep floodwater in his village in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines (Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP)

Although it is not poised for a direct hit, Doksuri’s outer bands brought heavy rain and strong winds to Taiwan’s eastern coast on Wednesday.

Trains were cancelled between Kaohsiung and Taitung cities in the south, while ferries to outlying islands have also been suspended.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau reported gusts up to 123mph (198kph).

Typhoon Doksuri ripped off roofs from homes, flooded low-lying village and knocked out power (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

Meanwhile, Taiwan has continued to hold its annual Han Kuang military exercises.

The military carried out its first-ever drill at the civilian Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday morning, according to local media.

The drill stopped air traffic for an hour while the military simulated stopping an invasion targeted at the airport.