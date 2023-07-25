Marine veteran freed by Russia in prisoner swap injured fighting in Ukraine – US

Marine veteran freed by Russia in prisoner swap injured fighting in Ukraine – US
A framed photograph of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year (LM Otero/AP/PA)
Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 18:47
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

A former US Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter have said.

Trevor Reed was injured several weeks ago, according to the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Mr Reed was taken to Germany for medical care. He said Mr Reed was not acting on behalf of the US government.

Mr Reed was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap last year in exchange for a Russian pilot imprisoned in the US for a drug trafficking conspiracy.

