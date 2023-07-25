LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, stable after suffering cardiac arrest

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was taken to hospital after going into cardiac arrest during basketball practice in Southern California on Monday, a family spokesman said.

The spokesman said medical staff treated James, 18, on site and he was taken to hospital, where he was in a stable condition after leaving intensive care.

LeBron James with his son Bronny (Jay LaPrete/AP/PA)

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the spokesman said.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He was one of the top high school prospects in the country.

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game last season, tweeted his support: “Prayers to Bronny & The James Family as well (prayer emoji) here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest just over a year after USC freshman Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during a practice.

Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest on July 1, 2022, with athletic trainers rushing to used an automated external defibrillator to revive him.

Iwuchukwu had a battery-powered pulse generator known as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator implanted in his chest, the Los Angeles Times reported. Iwuchukwu was able to play for the Trojans during the second half of last season.