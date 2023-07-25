Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor in court on firearms charges

Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor in court on firearms charges
Godwin Emefiele, suspended Central Bank governor, leaves after a court hearing at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP/PA)
Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 17:32
Chinedu Asadu, Associated Press

Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor appeared in court on Tuesday in Lagos on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

Godwin Emefiele was suspended in early June by Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu and subsequently detained by Nigeria’s secret police.

He was brought to the court in Lagos, carrying a Bible, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Godwin Emefiele, suspended Central Bank governor, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition (Sunday Alamba/AP/PA)

The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, then granted him bail despite objections from the attorney general’s office. The case was adjourned until November and the start of Emefiele’s trial.

Emefiele’s appearance in court was his first in public since June 10, when he was detained by police.

The secret police had filed two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition against Emefiele. The charge was a far lesser offence than the alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes which the agency had accused him of last year. Both those charges carry long prison terms.

President Bola Tinubu removed Emefiele shortly after taking office and ordered an investigation.

The governor was arrested a day later, on June 10, and has been in detention since then. The detention prompted criticisms of the secret police and a legal tussle between the governor and the agency.

Abiola Gbemisola, a Lagos-based financial analyst, said the governor’s trial could negatively impact on the Central Bank of Nigeria at a time when the country is looking to attract more foreign investors.

More in this section

Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued
EU agriculture officials to look at funding Ukrainian grain transportation EU agriculture officials to look at funding Ukrainian grain transportation
Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis involved in Tennessee car accident
EmefielePlace: International
<p>Bronny James was hospitalised after going into cardiac arrest at a basketball practice at Southern California (Gregory Payan/AP/PA)</p>

LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, stable after suffering cardiac arrest

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd