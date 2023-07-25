US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis involved in Tennessee car accident

DeSantis, 44, is considered former President Donald Trump's main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during convocation at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Va., Friday, April 14, 2023. (Paige Dingler/The News & Advance via AP)

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 16:08
Reuters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday but is uninjured, his spokesperson said.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. 

"He and his team are uninjured."

The campaign did not release additional information.

DeSantis, 44, is considered former President Donald Trump's main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest.

- Reuters

DeSantis says Capitol riot was not an insurrection but a ‘protest’

