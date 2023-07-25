China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence
Qin Gang has been removed from office (Suo Takekuma/Pool Photo via AP)
Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 12:59
Associated Press Reporter

China’s outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang has been removed from office and replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi.

In an announcement on Tuesday evening, state media gave no reason for Mr Qin’s removal but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.

The ministry has provided no information about Mr Qin’s status in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters within a highly opaque political system where the media and free speech are severely restricted.

Wang Yi has returned as foreign minister (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

The ministry made no comment at its daily briefing on Tuesday. The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Mr Qin was a chief proponent.

Adding to the mystery around Mr Qin’s removal, it was approved at a meeting of the Standing Committee of China’s rubber-stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress, which usually gathers at the end of the month.

Mr Wang previously served as China’s top diplomat in his capacity as head of the party’s office of foreign affairs.

The shake-up in China’s diplomacy follows Washington sending US secretary of state Antony Blinken and other top serving and retired officials to Beijing in a bid to revive a relationship that is deeply riven over trade, human rights, technology, Taiwan and China’s other territorial claims.

More in this section

Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued
Imran Khan set to be charged with insulting Pakistan election officials Imran Khan set to be charged with insulting Pakistan election officials
Ten soldiers among dozens killed by wildfires in Algeria Ten soldiers among dozens killed by wildfires in Algeria
ministerPlace: International
China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in occupied West Bank

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd